Southern United coach, Jonathon Newman missed his side's 2-1 win over Medowie in the third round of the Newcastle Zone 2 football competition.
Newman is in Japan with the Northern NSW under 14 team competing at the Tokyo international tournament. He is the assistant coach/team physio.
However, he's watched a video of the game and also spoke to officials and players.
Newman has no doubt his side will be well prepared for this Saturday's clash against Kurri at South Street, Tuncurry, despite his absence.
The Ospreys are now three wins from three starts, however, Newman was concerned with some aspects of the performance against Medowie.
"I'm happy to have get a result from last Saturday - six points from an away trip is always a good outcome,'' he said.
"However, we weren't clinical in our finishing - and that leaves our opponents always within striking distance.
"There were at least three quite decent scoring chances that weren't taken, which if they were would have made victory much more comfortable.
"Two weeks in a row we've conceded from a very good strike from distance, which shows that our opponents will always have someone who can create something out of nothing, so we can't take anyone for granted.''
He conceded there'll be some selection headaches when naming the squad to tackle Kurri.
The Ospreys are on nine points and alone on top of the ladder.
Kurri sit in third place on five points.
"This week's squad selection will be very difficult,'' Newman said.
"We've got players coming back in, and as far as I can tell we've only got one injury from the weekend.
"We could well field a full 16 man squad for each grade which would be a first.
"It means there are no excuses against Kurri Kurri.
"I understand they are a fit, physical side and aren't coming to Forster for a social visit.
"I'm expecting a very tough encounter for sure, and they are definitely a must beat side for us if we are going to contend for promotion at the end of the season.''
Newman is naturally elated at Southern's perfect start to the season.
However, he has some reservations.
"Three wins from three in first grade is what I hoped for but expectation is a dangerous thing, as it can lead to complacency,'' he said.
"We saw on Saturday, teams in this comp can hurt you if you show up simply expecting to win.
"Effort is still a determining factor in this league.''
The Ospreys have also made a solid start in reserve grade and sit in fourth place, with two wins from three starts.
Saturday's opponents, Kurri, are in second spot, one adrift of competition leader Lambton Jaffas.
