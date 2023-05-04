Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

The Ospreys are on nine points and alone on top of the ladder.

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 4 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bailey McMahon battles for possession during Southern United's recent clash against Lambton. The Ospreys meet Kurri at Tuncurry on Saturday.
Bailey McMahon battles for possession during Southern United's recent clash against Lambton. The Ospreys meet Kurri at Tuncurry on Saturday.

Southern United coach, Jonathon Newman missed his side's 2-1 win over Medowie in the third round of the Newcastle Zone 2 football competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.