The Forster Tuncurry Hawks will play their first home game this weekend

By Mick McDonald
May 4 2023 - 1:00pm
Forster halfback, Adrian Davis kicks in general play during the first round clash against Wingham at Wingham.
TWO losing first round sides will meet when Forster-Tuncurry tackles Port Macquarie Sharks in the second week Group Three Rugby League game at Tuncurry's Harry Elliott Oval this Sunday, May 7.

