TWO losing first round sides will meet when Forster-Tuncurry tackles Port Macquarie Sharks in the second week Group Three Rugby League game at Tuncurry's Harry Elliott Oval this Sunday, May 7.
This will be the Hawks first home game of the year.
And they'll need to improve if they're going to make a winning start, although their opponents, Port Sharks, also had their problems in the opening round.
Wingham over-ran the Hawks in the opening round game at Wingham.
The Tigers led 20-0 at halftime and by fulltime had run in 52 points to Forster's four.
Hooker, Riley Glover and halfback, Ashton Hilder tried hard for the Hawks.
Hilder was in the under 18 side last year and produced some classy touches.
Glover was typically sharp out of dummy half, but lacked support.
The Hawks started the day in style with the women's league tag winning 28-4 in an impressive display.
However, the 18s went down 12-10 and the reserve grade 8-0.
Sunday's opponents, Port Sharks, lost to town rivals and defending premiers Port City 28-0 in the opening round.
Old Bar, Macleay Valley, Wingham and Port City were first round winners.
Matches will start at 11am this Sunday at the Elliott Oval with the league tag.
First grade is scheduled to kick-off at 2.30.
In other games this weekend Old Bar will host Wingham in the match of the round on Saturday while Taree City head to Port Macquarie to tackle Port City.
Wauchope and Macleay Valley will meet in the other Sunday fixture at Wauchope.
