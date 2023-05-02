Great Lakes Advocate
Capacity audience for Company of Voices and Musica Provinciale concert

By Leigh Vaughan Oam
May 3 2023 - 7:00am
Shutterstock picture
I would like to thank you for your support of the Company of Voices and Musica Provinciale concert in Tuncurry WW1 Memorial Hall on Sunday, April 30.

