A man and woman will face Taree Local Court today following an investigation into the death of a man outside Manning Base Hospital late last month.
The pair was arrested at a motor inn on The Lakes Way, Forster yesterday morning, Monday, May 1 and taken to Forster Police Station just after 9am.
The 31-year-old man was charged with murder, supply prohibited drug and possess prohibited drug, while the 25-year-old woman was charged with conceal serious indictable offence.
Bail was refused.
On the morning of Sunday, April 23 police were called to the base hospital following reports a man had presented with life-threatening wounds.
The 38-year-old was assessed at the scene, however, he could not be revived.
Initial inquiries suggested the Taree man was injured at an address on Heath Avenue in Tuncurry, before being driven to hospital by a family member.
Strike Force Iteration, which included officers attached to the Manning Great Lakes Police District and the State Crime Command's homicide squad, was established to investigate the man's death.
The pair was identified following a public appeal after the man's death.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.