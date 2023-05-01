Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Police

Man and woman charged after man's death in Taree

Updated May 2 2023 - 9:58am, first published 9:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Manning Great Lakes Police District, Detective Chief Inspector Rodney Blackman appealed for public assistance outside Forster Police Station. Picture Jeanene Duncan.
Manning Great Lakes Police District, Detective Chief Inspector Rodney Blackman appealed for public assistance outside Forster Police Station. Picture Jeanene Duncan.

A man and woman will face Taree Local Court today following an investigation into the death of a man outside Manning Base Hospital late last month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.