The final round of zone 11 pennant bowls will be held this Saturday

By Noel James
May 4 2023 - 3:00am
The Zone 11 senior team recently played in the state inter-zone championships in Sydney, where they won two out of three matches.
THE final round of zone 11 pennant bowls this Saturday, May 6 will determine the winner of the majority of grades.

