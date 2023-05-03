THE final round of zone 11 pennant bowls this Saturday, May 6 will determine the winner of the majority of grades.
Grade 2: Forster has a 17 point lead over second placed Tuncurry Beach and with Tuncurry having the round 10 bye, the lead can only increase.
Grade 3: Leagues currently is holding a 10 point lead over Forster, so results on Saturday will decide if the washed out round needs to be played Sunday. On paper both teams should have wins on Saturday, it just depends on the size of the win.
Grade 4: Forster are leading Wingham by seven points, so again results on Saturday will have a huge bearing. Forster are playing third paced Harrington and Wingham are up against last placed Bulahdelah. Forster cannot afford to stumble.
Grade 5: Forster are ahead of Tuncurry Beach by seven points, and they play each other on Saturday. A win for Forster wraps it up, but a Tuncurry win means they do it all again on Sunday.
Grade 6: Harrington lead Tuncurry Beach by seven points, and again they play each other on Saturday. And again a Tuncurry win means they do the same dance again on Sunday.
Grade 7.1: Wingham (59) lead Old Bar A (57). With such a narrow margin I would expect both teams to gain wins on Saturday, and this grade to go into Sunday to get a final result.
Grade 7.2: Old Bar B have a 10 point lead over Pacific Palms. Old Bar has a bye on Saturday, and also in the round five washed out game on Sunday, so they cannot score any more points. Palms have two games to play, but they are both against third placed Forster A.
