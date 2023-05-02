Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

A look at what's happening in local footy

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 2 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Centre Tulia Fifita gets into some space for the Old Bar Clams in the clash against Wallamba at Nabiac.
Centre Tulia Fifita gets into some space for the Old Bar Clams in the clash against Wallamba at Nabiac.

WELCOME to the first edition of Footy Shorts, where we'll look at happenings on football fields around the Mid-Coast and beyond this winter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.