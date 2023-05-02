Every board tells a story at the Board Walk for Charity exhibition

One of the most unique exhibitions for lovers of surfboards, boardriders and those who appreciate fine 'works of art', makes its return to Black Head this weekend.
Organised by Black Head Longboarders Club, the Board Walk for Charity will be held this Sunday, May 7 from 9am-2pm at the Black Head Surf Life Saving Club.
The Board Walk for Charity is a simple concept; we invite all surfers and surf enthusiasts to participate in a day that celebrates surfboard design and innovation as evidenced by surfboards and surfing equipment from local collections, vice-president, Hugh Smyth said.
"The purpose of the event is to pay homage to and promote the value of the surfers who came before us and who did their bit to push the sport to where it is today," Mr Smyth said.
"The event has provided a platform for older surfers from within our community to give insight into the innovations that were explored in their time and to further the idea of progressing our sport as we reflect on the knowledge and experience that can be passed down by these surfers."
Now in its third year, the event was conceived in response to the realisation some older surfers who were no longer able to participate in the sport were at risk of disconnecting socially and separating themselves from surfing and other surfers.
"We saw the early signs of depression surface in those who were forced to give up the sport as their bodies aged while their minds still wanted to chase the thrill of riding a wave," Mr Smyth said.
"The event provides an opportunity for all surfers, whether active participants in the sport or not, to come together and share their collective experiences and ideas about surfing."
We're just as enthusiastic for the well-preserved old boards as we are for the clapped-out, burnt-to-a-crisp, over-loved boards that prove that they were a piece of equipment worth riding to their very end.- Black Head Longboarders Club vice-president, Hugh Smyth
Since its inception, the Board Walk for Charity has been positively received as local surfboard collectors, manufacturers and community members who have one or two special boards are given the opportunity to show-off their prized possessions.
"We usually muster up a display of surfboards from 1960s longboards and transition era craft, single fins from the 1970s, twin fins, thrusters and kneeboards, right through to current and contemporary surfcraft.
"We aim to display around 100 boards on the day, as well as fin collections that show innovations throughout the decades.
"We're just as enthusiastic for the well-preserved old boards as we are for the clapped-out, burnt-to-a-crisp, over-loved boards that prove that they were a piece of equipment worth riding to their very end."
Monies raised from this year's event will be donated to the Hallidays Point Men's Shed and Headspace Taree.
We look forward to the event progressing and growing in future years so that we can continue to support our local surfers and surf enthusiasts to remain socially connected, supported and involved in their community and the sport of surfing."
