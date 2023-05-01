SOUTHERN United made it three wins from three starts by accounting for Medowie 2-1 in the Newcastle Zone 2 football clash at Medowie/
From the kick-off the Ospreys put Medowie under significant pressure. It was no surprise when, after almost the completion of the half, that Beau Wynter opened the scoring with a well-placed shot away from the keeper. The half ended with The Ospreys leading 1-0. Though with more clinical finishing the lead could have been greater after they controlled the first half.
Upon the resumption the pattern remained the same with The Ospreys maintaining the pressure. Medowie came more into the game with an increased physical approach and the Ospreys game fell away somewhat.
However, after a period of possession by the Ospreys Jake Camilleri scored a vital and spectacular second goal to extend the lead by putting the ball in the top right-hand corner of the net from outside the penalty area.
Tempers, on both sides, continued to fray and the game became quite disjointed. The Ospreys continued to hold a two-goal advantage until 10 minutes from the final whistle. At this point Medowie seized upon a wayward pass and scored an equally spectacular goal squeezing the ball into the right hand upright making our lead just one goal. The final 10 minutes were played out in quite a frenzied manner but nevertheless the Ospreys finished worthy 2-1 winners, for their third win of the season from three starts.
Reserve grade
SOUTHERN United once again fielded a strong though young and inexperienced reserve grade side against Medowie.
The Ospreys dominated the first half created a number of chances but the finishing left something to be desired and Medowie rarely broke through the midfield leaving the half time score 0-0.
In the second half the pattern was the same until the 55th minute when after a great through ball over the top allowed Angus Crabbe to beat the keeper from outside the box for the first goal. The Ospreys kept the pressure on Medowie but couldn't come up with a second goal. Medowie rarely pierced the midfield and when they did the defence was resolute allowing them a rare sight of the Osprey's goal with our goalkeeper standing firm should any shot come his way.
Three minutes from the end of the match, following a Medowie free kick, the ball was cleared to Sonny Evans who ran 50m down the left channel beating the fullback and the goalkeeper to score a fine individual goal and the Ospreys' second. The final score was 2-0 - giving the reserves 2 wins from 3 games.
Both Osprey teams played well and were the better teams throughout - though the margin of victory should have been greater which gives the coaching staff something to work on.
The Ospreys next match is at South Street, Tuncurry against Kurri Kurri FC - kick off 12.45 for the reserves and 2.30 for the first team.
