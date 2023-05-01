All too often young people don't get the credit or thanks for their contributions to the community.
However, the MidCoast Youth awards hopes to address this situation.
Members of the community are being invited to nominate a young person for this year's awards before Sunday, June 25.
"There are many young people making a positive contribution to the Mid-Coast community," MidCoast Council libraries and community services manager, Alex Mills said.
"MidCoast Youth Awards give us an opportunity to recognise these young people and acknowledge the contribution of our young leaders in the community."
The award includes a certificate, $250 prize, and recognition that can help underpin future career ambitions.
Open to anyone aged 12-24 living, working or studying in the Mid-Coast local government area, the awards recognise achievements in the arts, community service, leadership, sports, wellbeing and resilience, and entrepreneurship.
All categories except entrepreneurship are split into two age groups, 12-17 years and 18-24 years.
The entrepreneurship award is open to young people aged 18-24.
MidCoast Youth Awards give us an opportunity to recognise these young people and acknowledge the contribution of our young leaders in the community.- MidCoast Council libraries and community services manager, Alex Mills
The MidCoast Youth Awards is a partnership between Taree PCYC and MidCoast Council, LJ Hooker Taree, and Grow A Star.
"The support of the PCYC, LJ Hooker Taree and Grow A Star makes these awards possible, along with the sponsorship of several local businesses," Mr Mills said.
Each category is sponsored by a local service, group or organisation, including: MidCoast Council (sports), LJ Hooker Taree (entrepreneurship), Grow A Star (wellbeing and resilience), Rotary (leadership) and Friends of the Manning Regional Art Gallery (the arts).
Anyone can nominate a young person for a youth award.
Nominations are assessed by a panel with a short list of nominees invited to the awards ceremony in September where the winners will be announced.
For more information, go to www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/youthawards.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.