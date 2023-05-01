The message on the Forster Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) Newcastle Permanent Beach Safety Report said it all: "Forster Main Beach. Anzac Day April 25. Lowering of the Flags. See you in September 2023".
Anzac Day this year marked the finish of volunteer patrols by surf life saving clubs on NSW beaches although some beaches along the Newcastle-Wollongong corridor will continue to be served by council paid lifeguards.
Despite weather becoming cooler, the final weekend of volunteer patrols along the coast still saw 'clubbies' make 39 rescues, 56 first aid treatments, requests for nine ambulance supports and undertook 10 emergencies responses.
With such types of safety intervention now finished, these figures indicate there will be an enhanced need for beachgoers to have greater responsibility in ensuring their own safety and the safety of vulnerable people in their care.
So, the flags are down for the last time in the 2022-23 surf season, the red and yellow uniforms are hanging out to dry along with the iconic quarter cap, and hundreds of lifesavers across the Lower North Coast Surf Life Saving Branch can look back with pride after the final patrols of the season.
According to branch president, Ross Blowers: "Despite having the lowest number of active patrol members in the State, our branch has again successfully served locals and visitors along 125 kilometres of coastline from Crowdy Heads in the north to Seal Rocks in the south - the longest shoreline stretch protected by any surf life saving branch in NSW."
For the patrolling members on Forster's Main Beach, surf conditions feature low waves and the absence of rips under normal conditions with a Surf Life Saving Australia Beach Safety rating of 4/10 (moderately hazardous).
This rating is an average for the beach as a whole with the patrolled area on the more protected south-eastern end being safer while the area adjacent to the Forster Breakwall is more hazardous due to increased exposure to prevailing waves and also subject to turbulence associated with the Wallis Lake inlet.
Despite the predominantly tranquil conditions on the patrolled section of the beach, Forster Club registrar, Cathy Quinn, reported this season club members recorded five rescues and 111 preventative actions during 3816 hours of front-line service.
Lowering of the flags at Forster Main Beach after the 9am-1pm final patrol on Anzac Day was conducted by club president, John Quinn, who expressed his gratitude to the 79 members across eight patrol groups who began duties in September 2022.
He also extended special appreciation to the newly qualified four Bronze Medallion and five Surf Rescue Certificate graduates who added their services during the season.
A traditional celebration associated with the lowering of the flags at Forster is the formal run-swim-run with members dressed in their finery and accoutrements suitable for the occasion.
This included historical club swimsuits worn by three long serving Forster patrol members, Dave Keating, Ron Hartley and Bruce Higgs.
The trio have accumulated nearly 75 years of patrol safety service to the Forster community.
All have indicated they will be back for the 2023-24 patrol season beginning on Saturday, September 23, which coincides with the first day of NSW school spring vacation, by which time, the new Forster clubhouse construction will be well and truly under way.
