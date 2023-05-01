Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

The 2022-23 surf season has come to a close

By Anne Evans
May 1 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The message on the Forster Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) Newcastle Permanent Beach Safety Report said it all: "Forster Main Beach. Anzac Day April 25. Lowering of the Flags. See you in September 2023".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.