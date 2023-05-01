Great Lakes Advocate
Dolphins down, but Dophinettes soar in first round games of Lower Mid North Coast rugby union premiership

By Phil Wilkins
May 1 2023 - 1:00pm
Dolphins down to Thunder
There was little or no thunder and lightning in the rugby union at Wauchope, rather the promise of events to come when the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins went down, two tries to nil and 12-0, at Wauchope's Andrews Park on Saturday.

Local News

