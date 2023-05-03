A win and a loss in rugby season opener

There was little or no thunder and lightning in the rugby union at Wauchope, rather the promise of events to come when the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins went down, two tries to nil and 12-0, at Wauchope's Andrews Park on Saturday.
Conditions near perfect, the weather fine, the playing surface and ground conditions of the Wauchope Thunder's new headquarters outstanding, and the host club's generosity exceptional after the club's absence last year.
Dominating possession and inspired by the tireless return of veteran (the unrelated), Wendy Wilkins, the Dolphinettes excelled in storming to an early lead and leading at half-time by four tries to nil, eventually triumphing, 40-0, for an outstanding success, achieved with a bonus point.
Since her departure with a number of other players from a rival club, skipper Sharon Cobb and coach, Jarrod Little, have assembled the women into a most impressive unit.
They are now revealing the benefits of friendship and camaraderie.
"The game plan was great and the girls stuck to the structure we have been working on at training really well," Little said.
"Our next challenge is against the Manning River Ratz, and we are at home, but it will obviously be a most demanding experience.
"This win was accomplished through our working to a game plan we have introduced at training.
"It is a simple plan, but physically demanding, in that we utilise the width of the field.
"Capitalising on the expanse of the field has been a key to the way we play.
"This time it paid dividends with seven tries in total, three each by Zarlia Bolt and Chenoa Andrews with Zarlia the players' player.
"She displayed considerable courage with a most painful injury."
When asked for his best and fairest player, the referee said without hesitation: "Forster's number two - (Zarlia Bolt) three points, without question."
The Dolphinettes' success was marred by the broken wrist injury sustained by Daisy Morcome, who displayed considerable courage as she awaited ambulance attention at the officials' table.
On the face value of Wauchope men's two tries nil defeat of the Forster Dolphins, the scoreline appeared comfortable enough.
In reality, the win was anything but convincing.
Brave and determined it was, yes, but given they were near-scrummed off the park by Forster's experienced and hardy pack, led by front rowers Aaron Booby, Neil Flanders, Gavin Maberly-Smith and Ben Manning, the Thunder displayed courage and most commendable team spirit.
They capitalised on their possession late in the first half, their forwards driving the ball forward until they were rewarded with a pick and drive, converted try just before half-time, a lead they sustained until a heavy tackle on Dolphins' halfback, Max Wynne, led to concern about his back spasms and the game being delayed for half an hour while an ambulance travelled from Kempsey.
So much time was lost that referee Scott Bailey ruled 10 more minutes would be played to complete the game. In that period, the Thunder implemented a front of the lineout move which saw their lightweight tight-head prop, J.J. Henessy, display commendable speed in a front of the lineout move to sweep through the Dolphins' quarter along the left wing for the game-deciding try.
In the circumstances with the Dolphins kicking off without enterprising inside back, Angus Edwards, sturdy Tongan lock forward, "Hau" Honema'u, and lineout forward Ollie Wynne (hairline fracture of the ankle) and flanker Hofiaka Veatupu, and fielding an experimental lineout combination in Dubbo-product, Rohan Garnsey, and Darcy Ryan, the team did well to be so competitive.
Garnsey's clean lineout wins, working with Ben Manning as thrower, worked a treat, so much so that their success may lead captain-coach Blake Polson to re-evaluate Manning's worth on the bench.
The hobbling Ollie Wynne, nursing a hairline fracture of the ankle, later engaged in a virulent discussion about the Dolphins' best and fairest player award.
Strenuously, he chose flanker, Kaleb Trudgett, for his game-long display of energy and productivity at the breakdown, selecting him above all others, including the impressive Mid North Coast Axeman loose-head, Aaron Booby and the splendid, strong-tackling Fijian midfield recruit, James Umu.
