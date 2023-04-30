Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Crews will be working on and replacing numerous power poles and sections of powerlines, upgrading supporting equipment

April 30 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture Essential Energy.
Picture Essential Energy.

Essential Energy will begin a major electricity maintenance program this week, ensuring a safe and reliable power supply for customers in Hawks Nest and the surrounding areas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.