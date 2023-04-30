Essential Energy will begin a major electricity maintenance program this week, ensuring a safe and reliable power supply for customers in Hawks Nest and the surrounding areas.
Mid North Coast operations manager, Mat Reedy, said: "The major works would see more than 90 tasks completed across the area over six consecutive days.
"Crews will be working on and replacing numerous power poles and sections of powerlines, upgrading supporting equipment, along with general maintenance on the overhead electricity network," Mr Reedy said.
A series of planned power outages will be necessary for the works to be completed safely, and these have been scheduled daily from Monday, 1 May to Saturday, 6 May conditions permitting.
Customers will receive Essential Energy's standard outage notifications, advising the dates and times of outages affecting them.
"We are bringing in additional crews and equipment from Port Macquarie, Dungog, Stroud and Gloucester depots to work with our local crews to help complete this large program of works," he said.
"Significant planning has been undertaken to complete the large program of works as quickly and safely as possible, with a significant amount of work being completed in a relatively short time across the area, to reduce the overall inconvenience on affected communities."
"We appreciate that planned power outages may cause inconvenience for some customers, but they are vital to ensure a safe and reliable power network for these communities."
Tips on how customers can minimise inconveniences during a power outage are available on Essential Energy's website at essentialenergy.com.au/outage-tips
