NSW women's State of Origin rugby league coach, Kyle Hilder of Forster wants the series against Queensland to be played over three matches.
It was announced last week the women's origin would be expanded from one to two games this year.
The first encounter will be at Commbank Stadium in Parramatta on Thursday, June 1 and the second at Townsville on Thursday, June 22.
Hilder has been in charge of the NSW side for the past two years and had a loss/win record.
She played her last game for the State in 2020.
"As a coach we are happy that we've got the two," Hilder told the Sydney Morning Herald.
"Ideally it would be great to have three, but it is what it is, and we've got to get on with the job now," she said.
"I suppose we've just got to have that mindset that you've got to win both games.
"They've obviously got their reasoning behind it, the NRL.
"But, we have shown the last couple of years, with packed stadiums down in Canberra last year, the quality that we're putting (in) now, the expansion of the NRLW, so these girls are elite athletes.
"So yeah, we're definitely at a stage now that they deserve to have the three games."
Since 2018 NSW and Queensland have played five times with NSW winning three encounters.
Hilder also has a coaching role with the Sydney Roosters NRLW side.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
