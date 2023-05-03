Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Kyle Hilder wants the women's State of Origin league series against Queensland played over three matches

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 3 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coach Kylie Hilder oversees a NSW training session before the 2021 clash against Queensland. She'll be in charge of NSW for the upcoming two match series.
Coach Kylie Hilder oversees a NSW training session before the 2021 clash against Queensland. She'll be in charge of NSW for the upcoming two match series.

NSW women's State of Origin rugby league coach, Kyle Hilder of Forster wants the series against Queensland to be played over three matches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.