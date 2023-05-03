Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

The multi-class athlete has won four bronze medals at the Australian championships

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
May 3 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine Lette has returned home from the Australian championships with four bronze medals. Picture Jeanene Duncan.
Jasmine Lette has returned home from the Australian championships with four bronze medals. Picture Jeanene Duncan.

Jasmine Lette is looking forward to a successful future as a multi-class athlete after bringing home four bronze medals from the Australian Athletics Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.