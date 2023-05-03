Jasmine Lette is looking forward to a successful future as a multi-class athlete after bringing home four bronze medals from the Australian Athletics Championships.
Held in Melbourne last month, Jasmine earned her medals in the 100 and 200 metres 13-14 years boys and girls sprints, shot putt and discus events.
Jasmine's was overwhelmed by her success, according to her understandably proud mum, Kathryn.
"We were shocked too considering the number of people she was competing against," she said.
One of 15 multi-class representatives from NSW, the National event was a first for the relatively new athlete.
Jasmine only began competing late last year.
In fact, her Melbourne trip was a first to the southern state.
"She had an absolute ball," Kathryn said.
The Forster athlete will take a short break after competing in multi-class events for Great Lakes College before preparing for qualification events in next year's national championships in Adelaide.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
