In 1901 the Port Jackson and Manly Steamship Company was first listed on the stock exchange.
It operated the Manly-Sydney ferry service until sold to Brambles Industries in April 1972 and taken over by the NSW Government Public Transport Commission in December 1974.
I have had all my life a great love for Manly ferries. As a child my mum would take the family from our home in Belmore to our nan's home in Harbord via Manly ferry. Crossing the heads in rough weather was always an experience.
My favourite ferry was the 1200 tonne South Steyne, but I also loved the 500 tonne Belluberra, Baragoola and North Head. The 800 tonne twins Dee Why and Curl Curl with their tall funnels were also great to travel on.
Musicians roamed the ferries as did lolly sellers.
In the Dee Why, Curl Curl and South Steyne you could peer over the railing into the engine room. Seeing the steam engine at work. What excitement for a 10-year-old
A little history of the ferries I remember
South Steyne 1938-1974, laid up in Sydney Harbour
Dee Why 1928-1968, broken up and scuttled in 1974
Curl Curl 1928-1960, broken up and scuttled 1969
Baragoola 1922-1983, sank at moorings 2022.
Belluberra 1910-1973, broken up and scuttled 1980
North Head 1913-1985, beached in Cairns
(In Aboriginal Baragoola means 'Flood Tide' and Belluberra 'Pretty Lady'
The traditional Manly Ferries were replaced by the 1200 tonne 'Freshwater class boats, that were about to be withdrawn after 40 years service. They were to be replaced by three new Emerald-class catamaran ferries.
But in a recent news release new Labor Premier Chris Minns announced the 'Freshwater' class boats are to be reinstated. Great news.
As I said earlier my love of these vessels goes back 65 years.
Ah memories, memories
