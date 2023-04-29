Great Lakes Advocate
Work will begin on Monday, weather permitting

April 30 2023 - 7:00am
Expect delays on The Lakes Way south Forster
Motorists are advised to ensure they have plenty of time to reach their destination with bitumen sealing beginning along The Lakes Way south of Forster scheduled to begin tomorrow, Monday, May 1.

