Expect delays on The Lakes Way south Forster

Motorists are advised to ensure they have plenty of time to reach their destination with bitumen sealing beginning along The Lakes Way south of Forster scheduled to begin tomorrow, Monday, May 1.
The start of work was dependent on the weather, with showers forecast for Monday.
Work was expected to impact morning peak-hour traffic, MidCoast Council transport and engineering manager, Peter Gesling said.
Work on the line marking, guardrails, footpaths, and signage will begin after the road is sealed.
The project has experienced significant delays because of wet weather conditions and flooding.
"The weather conditions have caused numerous delays to the road work project which is out of our control, and we appreciate the patience of our community on this matter," Mr Gesling said.
The project is planned to be completed by the end of May if the weather does not cause any further delays.
To stay up to date with roadworks across the region, go to the live traffic website www.livetraffic.com.
