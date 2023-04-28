Pharmacists alarmed and emotional over new 60 day dispensing policy

The new Australian Government policy of allowing two months' worth of medications for the price of one is a boon to consumers at a time when cost of living pressures are hitting everybody.
However, pharmacists are deeply worried about the introduction of the policy, saying there will be drastic and far reaching repercussions for pharmacists around the country, and the health system in general.
Pharmacists, Mike Levine of Wingham and Akash Mehta of Old Bar, both say they are all for patients saving money.
However it will come at a great cost to pharmacists. For instance, a customer on a concession card will now receive two month's supply of a medication for a co-payment of $7.30, instead of one month. The government subsidises the rest of the medication.
"Each time we dispense something the government pays us a dispense fee and we will only get the fee for one month rather than two months," Old Bar Pharmacy owner, Akash Mehta said.
For non-concession cardholders, the usual cost is $30 for medications under the PBS, meaning instead of paying $60 for two months' supply, the cost will be halved. The government will only subsidise half of the two months' dispensed by a pharmacy.
"That is a huge chunk of money that we would miss out on," Mr Mehta said.
The Pharmacy Guild of Australia estimates community pharmacies will suffer a loss of around $170,000, forcing some to cut staff, shorten operating hours or, for some, close altogether.
"What that means is there could be something like 1000 pharmacy closures all over Australia. And one in three pharmacy staff employee could basically lose their job because there would be no money to give them," he said.
Chapman and Wood Pharmacy, Wingham owner, Mike Levine says the policy is particularly hard on young pharmacists just starting their businesses.
"I'm trying not to get too emotional. I'm lucky I've been around for a while. Most of our debts are paid," Mr Levine said.
"From the financial point of view, obviously, there's a loss because we're only dispensing every 60 days. So you only have one dispensing fee and obviously no one's happy about that, especially young pharmacists coming in and buying pharmacies."
The possible flow on effect is that pharmacists will no longer have staff available to give free services, such as blood glucose tests, blood pressure monitoring, or free consults about skin conditions.
Mr Mehta said that wold place a further burden on doctors and emergency departments, as it was difficult to get an appointment with doctors.
Of major concern to all pharmacists is the current shortage of medications, and how the new policy will exacerbate the problem.
"Right now we have got like 400 drugs that are out of stock and 70 soon to go out of stock," Mr Mehta said.
However, Minister for Health, Mark Butler said only seven of the proposed 320 medications included in the new policy have been reported as having a shortage.
"I heard him this morning (on the radio). I thought what a load of hogwash. Honestly he's right out of touch," Mr Levine said.
"There are some alternatives but a lot of the alternatives aren't available, as well."
"Truly, I actually dread it when a person brings a script in. I've run out of excuses. They think we're telling lies when we say, 'sorry'," Mr Levine said.
"A person wanted some Panadol this morning. And I said, 'I've got Panadol Rapid, I've got Panadol Optizorb'. He said, 'all I want is old fashioned Panadol'.
"There are so many shortages at the moment, all that is going to absolutely escalate.
"I'm getting people from Forster phoning us up trying to get medication because they can't get it there. This is the honest truth."
Mr Levine also was is concerned about the extra wastage the new policy would create.
Every one or two days, medications returned to Chapman and Wood fill two buckets and are worth around $2000. Some of those medications are those there is a shortage of. They cannot be resold, they have to be returned to the wholesalers and incinerated.
"People think nothing of returning the medication. You know, they might take one or two tablets out of a packet. And that would be all over the country. Every pharmacy does that," Mike explains.
"I don't say you're going to get double the amount (of wastage), but you're going to get 50 per cent more wastage, absolutely."
A lot of pharmacists are taking the hit of the new policy personally.
They kept their doors open during COVID restrictions, where often doctors were working from home with Telehealth. They saw it as serving the community. They are also now the only place you can get COVID boosters in many communities.
"Doctors are not doing COVID vaccinations anymore. But you know, it's a service. If we didn't do it, nothing would happen," Mike says.
"The doctors are still doing the flu needles, but I heard they weren't getting paid enough for getting extra staff in to do the COVID (needles)."
And, pharmacists are paid less by the government to give COVID booster jabs than doctors are.
Akash says the government sees pharmacists as "cheap labour".
"(They) gave us a responsibility. We took it, we didn't complain. We were like no, we've got to keep our community safe, protected. And that's what we did."
The three years of COVID were the toughest times for community pharmacies, Akash says.
"And then bam, this is like another thing in the mix and we are like, what is this? Why? What did we do wrong? We don't deserve this."
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
