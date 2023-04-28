Following years without free-to-air television, the transmission switch has been turned on for Stroud and the surrounding area.
However, the initial period of transmission would involve a series of testing of the signals before continuing onto permanent transmission.
Federal funding was allocated several years ago towards the construction of new transmission facilities at Peppers Mountain to the east of Stroud Road.
"This project has been a long time coming and I know many people in the community will be excited to finally be able to tune their TV sets into the various free-to-air television and radio channels now available," Member for Lyon, David Gillespie said.
"It's been several years since I secured the funding for the new tower and facilities, however, the networks have had a number of technical and logistical challenges along the way," Dr Gillespie said.
"In the end, however, we've finally got there albeit with some additional new channels now offered by the television networks since that time," he said.
Dr Gillespie said the initial period of transmission would involve a series of testing of the signals and would continue into permanent transmission.
Dr Gillespie acknowledged former MidCoast Council councillor and Booral resident, Karen Hutchinson for her efforts in securing this project.
