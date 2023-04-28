Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

New television transmission launched for Stroud area

April 28 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Gillespie thanked Karen Hutchinson for her part in the project. Picture supplied.
David Gillespie thanked Karen Hutchinson for her part in the project. Picture supplied.

Following years without free-to-air television, the transmission switch has been turned on for Stroud and the surrounding area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.