Captain-coach Blake Polson trialled two new jumpers at training this week

By Phil Wilkins
April 28 2023 - 12:00pm
Halfback Liam Brady sends out a pass after a Forster scrum win in the game against Manning Ratz back in July 2021. File picture.
The Forster Tuncurry Dolphins will field a new-look lineout combination against the Wauchope Thunder in tomorrow's - Saturday, April 29 - opening round of the Lower Mid North Coast rugby union premiership in Wauchope.

