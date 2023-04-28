The Forster Tuncurry Dolphins will field a new-look lineout combination against the Wauchope Thunder in tomorrow's - Saturday, April 29 - opening round of the Lower Mid North Coast rugby union premiership in Wauchope.
Captain-coach Blake Polson trialled two new jumpers at training this week and was well-pleased with their performance, aided as they were by highly experienced forward lifters in Aaron Booby, Neil Flanders, Lachlan Daczko and Gavin Maberly-Smith, all big, strong forwards.
"They might be new to our club, but they jumped well," captain-coach Blake Polson said of the lineout forwards at Peter Barclay Field training this week,
"They are young and strong, and I have every confidence in them," Polson said.
"They have highly experienced and competent forwards supporting them."
The lineout men, a newcomer from Dubbo in middle of the lineout forward, Rohan Garnsey, with Darcy Ryan the team's No 2 jumper.
Already confronting the reformed though, on the strength of their trial game performance, most competent Wauchope unit, the Dolphins will be without sparkling inside back, Angus Edwards, who has a prior commitment.
Now Ollie Wynne, the club's leading lineout jumper, is hobbling with an ankle injury.
"It could be a hairline fracture," he said.
"And that would end my season."
Adding to the team's concerns, five-eighth Liam Brady is troubled by an ankle strain.
Forster's men's and women's teams will travel together by coach to Wauchope with the coach leaving Peter Barclay Field in Tuncurry, returning on Saturday evening.
