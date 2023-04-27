Great Lakes Advocate
Heavy rain expected to fall on both Saturday and Sunday

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated April 28 2023 - 8:55am, first published April 27 2023 - 6:00pm
Forecast rain results in cancellation of Aussie Night Markets
Due to the forecast of rain this Saturday, April 29 organisers of the Aussie Night Markets have decided to cancel the event.

