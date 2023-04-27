Forecast rain results in cancellation of Aussie Night Markets

Due to the forecast of rain this Saturday, April 29 organisers of the Aussie Night Markets have decided to cancel the event.
The market was scheduled to run from 4-10pm.
The organisers apologise for any inconvenience.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast heavy rain across the weekend.
For updates and market locations, times and event, visit the Aussie Night Markets Facebook events page https://www.facebook.com/ausienightmarkets/events.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.