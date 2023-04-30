Jeremy Miller says he believes the Forster Civic Precinct will be an extraordinary project for the community.
Cr Miller was commenting following an inspection tour of the building with mayor, Claire Pontin earlier this month.
The completion of the Forster Civic Precinct remains at its revised occupation date, August 2023.
Reporting to MidCoast Council at the April monthly ordinary meeting, project manager, Marc Curyer said the project was progressing and was expected to be completed by August.
Risk and quality are being continually managed and the project is on track for delivery within the newly agreed milestone dates issued on October 13, 2022, Mr Curyer reported.
The interior design is complete, fit out of the furniture, fittings and equipment will begin after handover of the project to council, scheduled for June, he said.
He said the fit out would take about 4-6 weeks.
Following his tour of the facility, Cr Miller urged his fellow councillors to take a look at the project, which is nearing construction completion, which began in January 2019.
"I haven't managed to make it for a while so it was good to be there and I think it has been a good strategy for all councillors to be arriving to have an inspection of the site," Cr Miller said.
"It does seem to be motivating commitment of deadlines at the site.
"I can't speak for what happened with the previous previous council because I wasn't here, but I can say since this council the deadlines are certainly being met; occupation is still heading for 2023, the same as the previous updates, furniture and fixtures and equipment is supposed to begin in July 2023
"Even as yesterday (Tuesday, April 11) there is already cupboards and desks and things going in so it is very pleasing to see the progress that has been happening in the recent times."
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
