Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Council

The building's fit out would take about 4-6 weeks

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated May 1 2023 - 12:05pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Window fittings have begun to be installed in some of the private residences. Picture Jeanene Duncan.
Window fittings have begun to be installed in some of the private residences. Picture Jeanene Duncan.

Jeremy Miller says he believes the Forster Civic Precinct will be an extraordinary project for the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.