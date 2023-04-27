Legacy Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu's Midcoast academy has made a strong showing at the recent Port Macquarie Open, with the club taking home four medals from the tournament.
The event saw a gathering of 19 different clubs drawn from as far away as Newcastle and Byron Bay.
By the end of the competition, the Legacy Midcoast had won four medals, including two gold, one silver and one bronze, giving the club second place overall for the tournament.
This was an outstanding result for the club, especially given they only had five students competing on the day.
Based in Hallidays Point, Legacy Midcoast is run by instructors, Mauricio Siqeira and Vanessa Lima Sarmento who have been operating their Diamond Beach dojo for the past two years.
The club has about 30 members, including male and female members ranging in age from eight to 32 years old.
Describing the performance of the five students who participated in the Port Macquarie Open, Mauricio had nothing but praise.
"We're very happy with the students' performance; we're very proud of everyone," he said.
Results from Port Macquarie Open for the Legacy Midcoast Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy:
Darcy Gray - white belt - Adult under 82.3 kilogram - gold medal
Sophia Buckley - grey/yellow belt - Girls junior under 45.3 kilogram - gold medal
Jordan Mitchell - white belt - Adult under 88.3 kilogram - bronze medal
Julia Buckley - grey/yellow belt - Girls junior III (12 years) under 40.3 kilogram - silver medal
Anyone wishing to inquire about joining the club can do so via email midcoast@legacybjj.com.au or by calling 0452 247 440.
