Storytime event and art exhibition in Hallidays Point

Local artist and author, Angela Beaumont will showcase her debut picture book, The Golden Bird, at a special Storytime event early next month.
The Storytime reading and exhibition will be held at Hallidays Point library on Friday, May 5 from 10.30am.
The morning will include singing, dancing, craft activities and morning tea.
The Golden Bird book will be for sale at the event.
Bookings are not required.
From 2pm you can join Angela back at the library for an exhibition of her artwork, Silent Songs of Home and enjoy an afternoon tea.
Both events are free, however bookings are required for the meet the artist session: https://library.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Events/Meet-the-Artist-Angela-Beaumont-Hallidays-Point
