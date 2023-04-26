Great Lakes Advocate
Legacy Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Academy scores at Port Macquarie Open

RK
By Rick Kernick
Updated May 10 2023 - 12:51pm, first published April 26 2023 - 4:00pm
Legacy Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu's Midcoast academy has made a strong showing at the recent Port Macquarie Open, with the club taking home four medals from the tournament.

Local News

