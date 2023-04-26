Great Lakes Advocate
The two-day event will be held in Forster this weekend

By Mick McDonald
April 26 2023 - 12:00pm
Michael Capilli was a finalist in the grand masters division in the 2021 Jeff Wilcox Memorial surfed at Blueys and Tuncurry beaches. Picture Shane Chalker
BODYBOARDERS from Japan will make their way to Forster-Tuncurry for this weekend's Jeff Wilcox Memorial events.

