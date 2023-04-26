BODYBOARDERS from Japan will make their way to Forster-Tuncurry for this weekend's Jeff Wilcox Memorial events.
"They actually came out here for the event in 2019,'' Forster Bodyboard Club president, Denis Pecnik said.
The pandemic has restricted travel since, however, the Japanese contingent are looking forward to returning to the Great Lakes for the memorial event.
Denis said close to a full field would be involved, with just a couple of vacancies in the groms section.
"We'll have more than 100 surfers involved,'' he said.
This will include starters from South Australia and a number from Queensland.
The Forster club will also be strongly represented as will Port Macquarie and Newcastle.
The memorial is the start of the triple crown, with further events to be held on the Central Coast and then Port Macquarie to decide the overall triple crown champion.
Surfing will start on Saturday morning, April 29 with the first heat underway from 7.30am.
"We'll have heats all day on Saturday, with the finals on Sunday,'' Denis said.
A decision on the venue for surfing will be made each morning and will depend on prevailing conditions.
Denis said the forecast is for a favourable surf for what is the club's biggest weekend of the year.
"It's huge,'' he said.
"All we need now is some good waves.''
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
