FORSTER-Tuncurry start the Group Three Rugby League premiership campaign tomorrow, Sunday, April 30 when they meet Wingham Tigers at Wingham in the opening round.
There'll be a couple of familiar faces in the Wingham line-up.
Hawks captain-coach from last year, Nathan Campbell and winger, Ronald Uhila have both moved to Wingham, with the Tigers tipped to be among the front runners this year.
Jake Bolt has taken over as Hawks first grade coach.
This will be his coaching debut.
The Hawks are reporting strong numbers for the under 18s, to be coached by veteran, Tony Clifton.
Forster's first home game for the season will be against Port Macquarie Sharks on Sunday, May 7.
Meanwhile, Group Three chief executive, Mal Drury has confirmed there'll be five sides contesting this year's women's league tag competition.
This will include Forster-Tuncurry.
It's not perfect, but that's the best we can do under the circumstances.- Group Three chief executive, Mal Drury
Wingham, Taree City, Port City and Port Sharks will be the other contenders with Wauchope, Old Bar and Macleay Valley not involved.
The Hawks will have games in the opening fortnight of the season, playing Wingham and Port Sharks.
However, Mr Drury admits he will have a few headaches getting a draw completed that ensures consistent football for the five teams.
Eight sides will play in the remaining grades. Mr Drury said ensuring the tag teams get continuous football means the sides will have to play some matches away from their club's other grades.
"It's not perfect, but that's the best we can do under the circumstances,'' he said.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
