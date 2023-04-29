Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Rugby league kicks off this weekend with the Hawks meeting Wingham Tigers at Wingham.

MM
By Mick McDonald
April 29 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Try scoring centre, Beau Lowry will look to continue his strong form from last year.
Try scoring centre, Beau Lowry will look to continue his strong form from last year.

FORSTER-Tuncurry start the Group Three Rugby League premiership campaign tomorrow, Sunday, April 30 when they meet Wingham Tigers at Wingham in the opening round.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.