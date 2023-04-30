FOOTBALL Mid North Coast (FMNC) chairman, Lance Fletcher said he'll continue to work with Taree Wildcats, Wauchope, Wingham and Tuncurry-Forster in a bid to build numbers for the 2024 Zone Premier League (ZPL).
The ZPL kicked off last weekend with five clubs involved in first and reserve grades.
All are from the Hastings-Macleay area.
FMNC was forced to resurrect the ZPL following the collapse of the Coastal Premier League (CPL) late last year when North Coast Football clubs withdrew support.
The CPL started in 2020 and initially involved 10 clubs from FMNC and North Coast Football.
Two more were added last year.
However, due to pandemic lockdowns and restrictions 2022 was the only year a full competition was completed.
Taree played in the Coastal Premier League but has nominated for the zone's one grade Southern League this season.
A total of 12 clubs play in the Southern League, the majority from the Manning-Great Lakes.
The Wildcats and Tuncurry-Forster both played in the former FMNC Premier League that was in play before the start of the CPL.
Wingham and Wauchope were represented in some seasons. Mr Fletcher said Port Macquarie club, Iona is another possible contender for the ZPL.
Iona nominated for this season, but pulled out citing a lack of players for two grades.
Four of the five clubs in the ZPL - Port United, Port Saints, Macleay Valley and Kempsey Saints - also played in the CPL.
The fifth, Camden Haven, has dominated the Northern League in recent seasons.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
