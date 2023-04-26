SOUTHERN United will look to continue their impressive start to the Newcastle Zone League 2 football season this Saturday, April 29 when they tackle Medowie at Medowie.
The Ospreys are two from two with wins over Greta-Branxton and Lambton Jaffas.
"The first grade win was however fairly comfortable in the end and if we'd converted our chances we really should have finished the game off much earlier than we did,'' coach Jonathon Newman said.
"We had 14 players from our squad unavailable on the weekend.
"Groovin' The Moo in Maitland (among other things) cost us quite a few guys but those who thought they might have been "rusted-on" first graders will have to really fight to regain their spots, because the squads we fielded, especially first grade, did really well.''
Newman was particularly impressed with the performances of the new front three - Jake Camilleri, first grade debutant Bailey McMahon and Nathan Hoffman
"They pressed and harried the Jaffas defensive unit, forcing them into mistakes and keeping them unsettled for the whole match. Camilleri and Hoffman both scored as well,'' he said.
"Joey Forrester also made his first grade debut in the middle of the park alongside Chris Kianou and Blake Barnes-Riddell, and was excellent, scoring a good goal.
"Kianou was good in a defensive role, and Barnes-Riddell gave us some extra class that the Jaffas couldn't match.
"Our back four on Saturday also featured two returning players, Troy Chipperfield coming back from illness and Graeme Pearson as well, with Pearson giving us an extra dimension in attack with his blistering speed and outstanding crossing ability.
"He put one on a plate for Ashton Drinkwater late in the game but we couldn't convert it.
"A final score of 4-1 (as per the pundit's pre-match predictions) rather than the 3-1 it ended up wouldn't have flattered us.''
Newman doesn't have much information about Medowie.
"They got off to a strong start but came crashing back down on the weekend with a 1-4 touch up against Barnsley,'' he said.
"But then there were some really unusual results on the weekend across the competition that left me wondering if it wasn't just us that was fielding new line ups on the weekend.
"All I know is that right now we sit on top of the first grade table and we will be doing our utmost to stay there.
"This weekend will be interesting from a selection perspective.
"I've got to replace Nathan Hoffman, who was outstanding in a more attacking role on the weekend, as he's away, but we'll get Lachie France, Brock Gutherson, Blake Harrison, Flynn Parker, and Roan Whiteman back from the round one starting line-up.''
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
