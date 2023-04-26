Great Lakes Advocate
Southern United tackle Medowie at Medowie this Saturday, April 29

MM
By Mick McDonald
April 26 2023 - 6:00pm
Chris Kianau from Southern United on the ball in the clash against Lambton Jaffas at Boronia Park.
Chris Kianau from Southern United on the ball in the clash against Lambton Jaffas at Boronia Park.

SOUTHERN United will look to continue their impressive start to the Newcastle Zone League 2 football season this Saturday, April 29 when they tackle Medowie at Medowie.

