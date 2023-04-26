Fun for the whole family at Aussie Night Markets this Sunday Advertising Feature

The fabulous Aussie Night Markets event returns to Forster this Saturday, April 29 for six hours of fun and entertainment for all ages.

Allow plenty of time to explore an eclectic mix of food from around the globe and the convenience of shopping and eating late into the evening.

There'll be kids' rides, jumping castles and carnival games, which the kids can enjoy endlessly with the purchase of a $25 Unlimited Rides wristband at the rides booth.

Among the dozens of stalls will be international street food, gourmet food trucks and trailers, a dedicated dessert section (definitely not to be missed), boutique retail and craft stalls, and live music until late.

The market runs from 4pm-10pm at the Y Great Lakes Aquatic and Leisure Centre, Lake Street, Forster.



Market entry is only $2 a head.

How it all started

The Aussie Night Markets idea began in 2015 by a group of night market lovers, eager to bring a vibrant market place for Sydneysiders to enjoy gourmet food, desserts and retail.



In 2016 they launched their first night market which filled the streets of Blacktown with 10,000 eager foodies and the night markets were born. They now run monthly in Sydney in various suburbs.

Last year they also ventured into regional NSW where the markets were a raging success and they're back again this year, semi-annually.

For updates on market locations, times and event, check out Aussie Night Markets Facebook events page https://www.facebook.com/aussienightmarkets/events.

Indulge yourself in some delicious food from around the world at the Aussie Night Markets. Pictures supplied

The dedicated dessert station is not to be missed.

Kids will love the rides and carnival games.

Fun for the whole family at night market festival

Fun for the whole family at night market festival

Fun for the whole family at night market festival