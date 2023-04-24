Great Lakes Advocate
Company of Voices and Musica Provenciale concert at Tuncurry WWI Memorial Hall

Updated April 25 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 7:00am
Baroque instrumental ensemble Musica Provenciale is collaborating with Company of Voices for a concert. Picture Pexels.
Great Lakes choir, Company of Voices is joining with baroque instrumental ensemble, Musica Provenciale in a collaboration that is a first for both entities.

