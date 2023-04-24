Great Lakes choir, Company of Voices is joining with baroque instrumental ensemble, Musica Provenciale in a collaboration that is a first for both entities.
The union is presenting Bach to Bacharach, at Tuncurry WWI Memorial Hall this Sunday, April 30.
Based in Taree, Musica Provenciale consists of strings, harpsichord and traditional recorders.
The ensemble focuses on the music from the baroque period, including Johann Sebastian Bach and George Frideric Handel.
Musica Provinciale leader, Cheryl Meyer also is leader of cellos in the Mid Coast's community orchestra, Sinfonia MNC.
Cheryl is excited the baroque ensemble was invited by Company of Voices' founder and director, Leigh Vaughan to collaborate in this special concert.
"Some of our players have accompanied the choir in previous concerts, and such collaborations are always enjoyable and musically rewarding," Cheryl said.
"We are looking forward very much to sharing the program in the historic Tuncurry Hall."
We are always looking for new ideas and ways to share music making and the idea of sharing some great baroque music really appealed, Leigh Vaughan said.
"Of course, we will also be singing our usual diverse range of musical styles and this time we will also give a tribute to the passing of the great song writer, Burt Bacharach," Mrs Vaughan said.
Bach to Bacharach starts at 3pm this Sunday, April 30.
Tickets are $20 each at the door, $15 concession, free admission for students and children under 16 years.
Keep up to date with Company of Voices on their Facebook page.
