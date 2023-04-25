SOUTHERN United's first grade made it two wins from two starts when beating Lambton Jaffas 3-0 in the Newcastle Zone 2 football clash played at Boronia Park.
From the kick-off the Ospreys put the Jaffas under considerable pressure and were unlucky not to score the first goal after five minutes when Joey Forrester, on his first team debut, was put through by Blake Barnes-Riddel after some good lead up play.
The Ospreys eventually got in front after 16 minutes when Jake Camilleri and Bailey McMahon got in behind the Jaffas defence and forced a mistake which saw the ball go to Nathan Hoffman who finished well - low to the keeper's left.
Continued pressure saw the Ospreys double their lead after 36 minutes. A free kick taken by Nathan Hoffman found Graham Pearson unmarked and his cross into the Jaffas' area found Beau Wynter's head, the Jaffas looked to clear but the ball fell to Joey Forester who volleyed home with his left foot.
Several chances for the Ospreys went begging as Bailey McMahon, Nathan Hoffman and Jake Camilleri all had good opportunities to increase the lead but the score remained 2-0 at half time.
In the second half Jake Camilleri seemingly makes the game safe, after 61 minutes, when he calmly slotted the ball past the keeper after a great through ball from Beau Wynter to make it 3-0.
The Jaffas lifted through the second half but rarely threatened the Osprey's goal. The arrears were cut when the Jaffas scored from a well taken free kick reducing the deficit to 3-1.
More pressure from the Ospreys saw another flurry of chances come with Barnes-Riddell having a shot cleared off the line, Chris Kianou and Ashton Drinkwater both blazed over the bar and Will Forrester hit a fine shot just wide.
SUFC had 20 shots on goal to the Jaffas 4, with the final score SUFC 3 Lambton Jaffas 1.
After the weekend's other results SUFC now sit top of the first-grade ladder, and travel to Medowie next weekend. Competition will be strong for places in the squad this week.
Reserve grade:
SUFC fielded a strong reserve grade side against the Jaffas reserves at Boronia Park. Despite dominang the early passages of play though, they found themselves behind at around the 25 minute mark when Harry Ward was beaten by a wonder strike from the edge of the penalty area. The Jaffas lead was short-lived though as Jake Herivel forced an error out of the Jaffas experienced central defence and calmly sloted the ball past the keeper shortly after the Jaffas took their lead.
The match became more of an arm wrestle unlt a cheap turnover of possession by SUFC in the middle of the park saw a quick counter by the Jaffas, and they took the lead with around 12 minutes to go. From then on it was all the Ospreys but they couldn't break down a resolute Jaffas defence.
