SUFC fielded a strong reserve grade side against the Jaffas reserves at Boronia Park. Despite dominang the early passages of play though, they found themselves behind at around the 25 minute mark when Harry Ward was beaten by a wonder strike from the edge of the penalty area. The Jaffas lead was short-lived though as Jake Herivel forced an error out of the Jaffas experienced central defence and calmly sloted the ball past the keeper shortly after the Jaffas took their lead.