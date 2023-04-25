Great Lakes Advocate
Southern United move to top of Newcastle Zone 2 competition ladder

Updated April 25 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 1:00pm
SOUTHERN United's first grade made it two wins from two starts when beating Lambton Jaffas 3-0 in the Newcastle Zone 2 football clash played at Boronia Park.

