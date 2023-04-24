The Forster Tuncurry Dolphins' new-look rugby union team will be without penetrative centre, Angus Edwards.
However, captain-coach Blake Polson remains optimistic he has the depth and back line versatility to defeat the Wauchope Thunder in Saturday's first round of the Lower Mid North Coast premiership in Wauchope.
"Angus informed me some time ago he would not be available for the game," Polson said.
"He is a bad loss, but Max Wynne should be fit at half and Jimmy Umu has shown he has the adaptability to be a most valuable midfielder for us this winter," he said.
The two clubs engaged in a highly enterprising trial game earlier this month, the deadlock of which was only broken by the Dolphins' fullback Memphis McBride's scintillating 55-metre try from beyond half-way for the Dolphins' success.
Appreciating the Dolphins' five-eight, Liam Brady has sustained a thigh muscle injury, there must be some concern about their back line's fluency.
It is where the Fijian newcomer, Jimmy Umu's vast experience will be essential to the Dolphins' attack.
Umu's unexpected arrival is a marvellous bonus for the Dolphins club.
Club president, Greg Harvie, ran his eye over the new faces of the Dolphins' team and suggested that one player who stood out for him in the trial against Wauchope was the backrower, Hafoka Veatupu, an energetic and vigorous open-side flanker.
"Up there in Wauchope we will have two very tough games, but our men's team in particular is developing most pleasingly, and I think we will be too good again," Harvie said.
"Everything Hafoka did was full on in the trial afternoon," he said.
"He went 100 miles an hour, especially in his tackling.
"He is a very interesting and, I suggest, a most important player for us."
This season's present Dolphins team bears no comparison to that which the club fielded last season when the club was so bereft of players it was obliged to borrow reserve players from rival clubs.
Pleasingly, rugged prop forward, Gavin Maberly-Smith, is back in the front row, and from the way he performed against the Kempsey Cannonballs, it certainly was not his fault the Dolphins were beaten.
With Maberly-Smith at tight-head, the Dolphins' pack will have size and substance in their front row with his partners, Mid North Coast Axeman representative loose-head, Aaron Booby, and veteran 'tough nut', Neil Flanders, as hooker.
Chris Simon, the premiership-winning reserve prop, is an exceptional reserve prop.
Kobi Simon has apparently changed his mind about playing this year, which could see the powerful lock swung into action as the front of the lineout jumper for the Dolphins as back-up to Ollie Wynne.
Players of the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins men's and women's Dolphinettes teams should be aware they train on Wednesday and Thursday evenings at Peter Barclay Field because of Anzac Day commemorations this Tuesday.
They will all travel together by coach to and from Wauchope from the Tuncurry clubhouse with games programmed from 1.3pm and 3pm.
