Great Lakes Advocate
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
What's on

First round of artists announced for 2023 Wingham Music Festival

April 24 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Country music superstars Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley are performing at the 2023 Wingham Music Festival. Picture supplied.
Country music superstars Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley are performing at the 2023 Wingham Music Festival. Picture supplied.

Wingham Music Festival has announced its first round of artists for the 2023 festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.