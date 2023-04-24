First round of artists announced for 2023 Wingham Music Festival

Wingham Music Festival has announced its first round of artists for the 2023 festival.
Confirmed artists include festival favourites, Tex Perkins and the Fat Rubber Band, country music superstars Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley, and Wendy Matthews and Grace Knight performing the songs of Paul Simons' Graceland.
Also gracing the stage will be Backsliders, Ray Beadle, Felicity Urquhardt with Josh Cunningham, Frank Sultana, Little Quirks, Mitch King and Round Mountain Girls rounding out the top 10 with more to be announced over the coming month to round out the 30 acts on the program.
"We know that motels are already taking bookings and filling fast so we encourage people to book in Taree and further afield where we can arrange shuttle buses for transport."
Since its inception in 2007 the Wingham Music Festival (previously known as the Wingham Akoostik Music Festival) has grown to become a much loved annual event in the community calendar.
The festival is this year returning to the Wingham Showground with onsite camping being the optimum choice for those with caravans and motor homes to enjoy the three brilliant days under the big top.
Alongside the plethora of live music, the festival also features artisans showcasing their handmade wares and artworks.
Workshops are being across the weekend and visitors can enjoy the best in food and delicacies from local businesses from the Mid Coast region.
The Wingham Music Festival is being held from Friday, October 13 to Sunday, October 15.
Tickets are now on sale. For more information go to akoostik.com.au.
