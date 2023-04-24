Great Lakes Advocate
Police

Man dies outside of Manning Base Hospital, Taree on Sunday April 23

Updated April 24 2023 - 10:10am, first published 10:07am
Police are investigating an incident that led to a man being fatally injured on Sunday April 23. File photo.
Police are investigating the death of a man died outside Manning Base Hospital, Taree.

