DOUBLE trouble was the order for gun Australian paddlers, Tom Norton and Jemma Smith, with both clean sweeping the Shaw and Partners Forster Ocean Ski Race Weekend.
They kicked off the campaign with victory on Saturday in the Nine Mile Cup from Forster to Black Head and backed it up on Sunday taking the flag in the big one - the 20 kilometre open-ocean Forster Ocean Classic from Elizabeth Beach to Forster.
In challenging conditions, the field had to conquer a tricky shore break off Elizabeth Beach before setting paddle for Forster, a 12 kilometre leg in the open-ocean to the turn of Cape Hawke, and then eight kilometre through to the finish line at Forster Main Beach.
It was neck-and-neck the entire way for Australia's two leading endurance paddlers, Tom Norton and last year's Forster winner ,Cory Hill, with 30-year-old Norton winning the last wave of the day and running up the beach to cross in 1:19.16 Hill claimed second spot, just seven seconds behind.
Third place went to Manly's Oscar Jones in 1:22.33.
"Well that was fun," Norton, who launched his 2023 season with three wins from as many races, said.
"We had great conditions the whole way, with the wind behind us.
"It picked up after we rounded Cape Hawke with some great swell wrapped right around into Forster.
"We pushed each other all the way but I managed to get a slight break in the final stage.
"But then Cory caught a great wave and we were actually on the same wave into the beach.
"Cory was probably more aggressive I guess, and came off his ski. I played it safe and, this time, it landed in my favour.
"I'm happy with my fitness. We head to Hawaii next for Molokai in May. That's a 53 kilometre race, so I think my training is on track for that epic."
It was far from an easy Sunday paddle for 2022's world ocean-ski champion Jemma Smith from the Central Coast.
But victory for the 24-year-old star, was within her reach from the get-go.
She won the start, mastering the shore dump with her exceptional skill, and left her female competition in her wake.
She took the victory in 1:33.03, a true endurance effort, and more than four minutes ahead of Sascha Taurins in 1:37.06 and Northcliffe ironwoman, Emily Doyle 1:38.0s.
Sunday's female podium replicated Saturday's Nine Mile finish.
"It was tricky start off the beach, but I managed to get a good start. The wind and swell came from behind, and I got some awesome runs off Cape Hawke. It was exhilarating, it was really fun with so many runners to ride," Smith said.
Dual Paralympian, Sydney wheel-chair athlete John Maclean, proved he's carbon-fibre through and through from his leg brace to the strength of heart and mind, showing the courage to face today's challenging 20 kilometre Forster Ocean Classic and complete the open-ocean challenge.
In an inspirational effort, the 56-year-old took 2:24.36 to complete the race.
"It was really good to cross the line. It was super tough. I came up the coast and around Cape Hawke ok, but after I rounded the cape I kept falling in," Maclean said.
"I think I fell in about five times, but I was lucky because I was able to lift myself back into the seat,.
"I was super grateful to Danny Collins who helped me get the foot strap into place. He's a four time Olympian and what an awesome man, to stop his race to help me.
"This first weekend in Forster has been good as there are some areas I have to work on, particularly on the steering but Deano will help me get that right.
"To be honest, the hardest part was walking up to the finish line. Had to get two guys to help me...the old legs were a bit tired after that 20 kilometre effort."
On Saturday in the Nine Mile field, Maclean made his Shaw and Partners championship debut, coming in 68th overall in the open men's division, and registered a credible 25th in his age category.
Maclean, who missed selection in the Paralympic sprint kayaking team in February, has only recently ditched the 200 metre dash for the demands of endurance racing. His new passion is ocean-ski paddling, the Forster races his first serious hit-out.
The veteran sportsman has never stopped training and competing despite a 1988 accident that rendered him a paraplegic.
He's mastered more than seven sports and represented Australia internationally over many decades, and was the first wheel-chair athlete to swim the English Channel and complete the Hawaiian Ironman.
