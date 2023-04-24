Saturday delivered sunny conditions with a 12 knot SE cross-wind for the opener in the Shaw and Partners Forster Ocean Ski Race Weekend, the Nine Mile Cup.
The field had to negotiate a shore dump off the start, before they set out on the 13 kilometre journey to Black Head.
In men's racing, new dad Tom Norton took the win, with two-time world champion Cory Hill second and Newport's Mitchell Trim in third.
Norton's arch-rival, Hill got a good jump start, and led to the first turning point.
"And from there, we took our own line," 30-year-old Norton said post-race.
"I decided to go out wide," he said.
"I did not want to get stuck on the inside of the bombie near Black Head like last year.
"It was a tricky race as the south easterly was crossing our path, but there was always something to chase in the small chop.
"The south easterly was blowing across our path so it was at times tricky, but there was always something to chase in the small chop.
"It was quite tight between Cory and I until the closing couple of minutes.
I did not want to get stuck on the inside of the bombie near Black Head like last year.- Tom Norton
"I managed to link a few good runs together, got lucky and got the win."
Norton has had a perfect start to the season, winning the Bridge to Beach on Sydney Harbour in February and now the first of the Forster races, the Nine Mile.
For women's world champion, Jemma Smith from the Central Coast, it was a return to her happy hunting ground on the Great Lakes.
She led from the start and stitched up a convincing victory in the Nine Mile.
She crossed the finish line at Black Head Beach in 1:33 with Sascha Taurins from the northern beaches in second with a time of 1:3.04s, more than 2.5 minutes behind Smith, and Northcliffe ironwoman, Emily Doyle, third.
"It was a bit tricky getting off the beach with the shore dump but I managed to get in my ski and away cleanly which I was happy with," Smith said.
"It was quite a technical race, the wind was coming from the side but the last few kilometres were fun.''
Men's Nine Mile Cup - Forster to Black Head Beach, April 22
Women's Nine Mile Cup
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.