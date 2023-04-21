Robbery and serious crime squad detectives have charged two people with allegedly conspiring to commit an aggravated break and enter.
Earlier this year, detectives from the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad established Strike Force Rubus to investigate a number of serious offences in the State's north.
As part of ongoing inquiries, detectives from the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad, assisted by the Tactical Operations Unit, arrested a 37-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman at a service station at Coolongolook about 11.25pm last night, Thursday, April 20.
During a search of two vehicles the man and woman were travelling in, police located and seized a number of housebreaking implements.
The woman was allegedly in possession of a small quantity of methylamphetamine, a knife, and a face covering, while the man was allegedly in possession of an amount of cocaine and methylamphetamine.
Police also recovered a firearm as part of the investigation.
The pair was taken to Forster Police Station, where the man was charged with nine offences, including conspiracy to commit offence aggravated break and enter dwelling in company, possess housebreaking implements, possess unauthorised pistol, acquire pistol subject to firearms prohibition order, supply unregistered firearm-prohibited firearm, supply indictable quantity prohibited drug, and drive motor vehicle during disqualification period.
The woman was charged with five offences including conspiracy to commit offence aggravated break and enter dwelling in company, possess housebreaking implements, have custody of an offensive implement in a public place, and possess prohibited drug. She was also charged with an outstanding arrest warrant for an unrelated offence.
Both were refused bail to appear at Forster Local Court earlier today, Friday, April 21 where they were both formally bail refused to next appear at Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday, May.
Police will allege in court the man and woman were travelling to Coffs Harbour to commit an aggravated break and enter offence.
Investigations under Strike Force Rubus are continuing.
Anyone with information that may assist Strike Force Rubus investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
