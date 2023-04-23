Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Council

Council representatives will plead a case to the ATO asking for an tax increase for the cost of local government campaigns

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated April 24 2023 - 11:59am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clawing back the cost of campaigns
Clawing back the cost of campaigns

MidCoast Council deputy mayor, Alan Tickle will put forward a motion during this year's National General Assembly of Local Government suggesting the Australian Local Government Association( ALGA) make representation to the Australian Taxation Office to increase the maximum tax deduction of $1000 to $3000 for the cost of an election campaign for successful local government candidates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.