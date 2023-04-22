Modern cars are as safe as they can possibly be, even allowing for inattentive driving and lack of concentration. Things will only get better, safety wise.
Safety in cars has evolved over 100 years. Let's have a look at the major developments:
Windscreen wipers were born in 1903. The rear view mirror in 1911 and safety glass in 1927.
Inventor Walter Linderer created the airbag in 1951. It wasn't until 1999 that this was a standard feature on most cars.
Nils Bohlin, who worked at Volvo, invented the three-point seatbelt in the 1950s. This system improved the simple lap strap by adding a strap over the shoulder for extra protection. It remains one of the most effective car safety features ever created.
Into the 1960s - The collapsible steering column helps the vehicle transfer energy from the steering wheel into the steering gearbox. Before this a driver was often impaled by the steering column.
The 1990s saw Mercedes-Benz and Bosch introduce electronic stability control in vehicles. This system helps the driver maintain control. This resulted in a significant downturn in rollovers.
While typical air bags helped with many injuries, other parts of the bodies were susceptible. A few different car companies helped bridge this gap. In 1994, Volvo introduced side impact protection in vehicles. In 1996, Mercedes-Benz and Kia included knee air bags in a few vehicles in their fleet.
Into to 21st century - changing lanes can always be a challenge with just your mirrors and brief looks, but blind-spot detection changed that in 2000. It warns the driver about a vehicle in the blind spot area by giving audible, visible and vibration-based warnings.
Similar to blind spot detection, lane departure warning can detect if your vehicle is leaving the lane. By alerting the driver via a vibration or audible alert, the system can help the driver take corrective action. Some vehicles even incorporate this step automatically.
This same technology can sometimes be used in autonomous braking. If a vehicle is approaching another vehicle too quickly, automatic braking uses cameras and sensors to stop cars from colliding.
Snowy and icy conditions can be tricky to drive in, but anti-skid assistance is a tool for any driver. It redistributes power and braking to certain areas of the vehicle when slippery conditions are detected.
Cross city traffic alert warns drivers of a car approaching if reversing out of a parking spot.
Parallel parking will never be the same after these were introduced: Rear view cameras provide greater visibility and eliminate the "guesswork" of looking in your rear-view mirror. In 2018 rear view cameras became a standard feature in vehicles. Cameras have also evolved to have backup sensors.
The next big step will be fully driverless cars.
In the design studios of big car companies are the plans for cars without steering wheels.
