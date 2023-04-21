Great Lakes Advocate
Dual Paralympian to take on both events in Forster Race Weekend

April 21 2023 - 10:00am
John Maclean will make his ocean racing debut this weekend at Forster-Tuncurry.
DUAL Paralympian John Maclean who defied all odds after a tragic accident in 1988 rendered him a paraplegic to face life in a wheelchair, has embarked on a new sporting challenge - ocean ski paddling.

