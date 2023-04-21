He always loved sport and refused to be beaten. He's kept moving since the day he left hospital and has trained, competed and succeeded in seven different sporting disciplines over 30 plus years - triathlon, rowing, long distance swimming, wheelchair racing, hand cycling and basketball, and paddling. He's represented Australia in two Paralympic Games, won a silver medal rowing in Beijing in 2008, was the first wheelchair athlete to complete the Hawaiian Ironman Triathlon in 1995 and in 1998 became the first wheelchair athlete to successfully swim the English Channel.