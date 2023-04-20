Great Lakes Advocate
Double demerit points begin early tomorrow morning, April 21

April 20 2023 - 1:00pm
Drivers urged to be cautious over the Anzac Day weekend
Motorists are being reminded to drive carefully with increased traffic expected over the coming days.

