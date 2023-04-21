Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

MidCoast Council has put aside $16,000 for local NAIDOC celebrations

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
April 21 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forster Local Aboriginal Land Council applied for and will receive $4000 for its annual Cabarita Community Day. Picture supplied.
Forster Local Aboriginal Land Council applied for and will receive $4000 for its annual Cabarita Community Day. Picture supplied.

Four Mid-Coast community groups have received a combined $16,000 to put towards NAIDOC events later this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.