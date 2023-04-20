SEA hawks nesting at Tea Gardens have been given a powerful gift that may mean they never want to leave the nest.
A bird-friendly pole was installed on Limekilns Road at Tea Gardens following community concerns an osprey nest piled on top of an old telegraph pole could become electrified and spell the end of the fledglings.
The existing nest was removed from the top of an 11,000-volt power pole in an operation conducted by electricity provider, Essential Energy in a bid to protect the ospreys with minimal disruption to their habitat.
After a short power outage affecting some customers, the new pole was installed adjacent to the old pole, with a cradle for the existing nest to go in.
"We wanted to help protect the osprey from electricity risk and pole-top fires," Essential Energy Mid North Coast acting operations manager, Rob Ridley said.
Ospreys - also known as sea hawks, river hawks and fish hawks - are a bird of prey that can reach wingspans of more than 180 centimetres.
Tea Gardens resident of 20 years Leesa Ellicott has been watching sea hawks come and go and was excited to see the wildlife have their own pole.
"They don't seem fazed that their nest was moved and I've seen two sea hawks tending the new nest," she said.
Ms Ellicott said the nearby mangroves attract bird life to Limekilns Road and she hoped to see ospreys return to their permanent home every year for nesting.
"I've been watching the sea hawks sit on their nest and feed their chicks, it's so beautiful to see," she said.
"Now they can stay for however long they like."
Resident, Sheridon Rayment said she noticed the osprey building its nest in June last year.
"We see them collect building materials like seaweed and sticks down at the river front all the time," she said.
"They seem really happy with the new location.
"The power company did a wonderful job."
Previous Limekilns resident, Jill Madden has plans to move back to the area and was "delighted" to see the energy company had taken initiative.
"Ospreys are a pretty unique and vulnerable species," Ms Madden said.
"What the energy company did was responsible, proactive and good for the environment. It's a win-win."
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
