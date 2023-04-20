MidCoast Council holds Community Conversations

MidCoast Council is keen to have conversation with the community, and to share information about its plans and strategies, while at the same time answer any questions.
Join MidCoast Council representatives at a location near of your choice as they visit 15 communities across the Mid-Coast in May and June as part of the regular Community Conversations series.
Community Conversations provide an opportunity to learn what council has planned for the next financial year and to get updates on upcoming projects.
"These sessions give us an opportunity to keep an ear to the ground and understand what matters at a local level," mayor, Claire Pontin said.
"We realise each community has unique concerns," Cr Pontin said.
"It's important that we regularly get together and meet with community members," she said.
"It's also an opportunity for the community to better understand how Council works and what we are doing across the region."
Community Conversations will be held at locations from Johns River in the north to Hawks Nest in the south and west to Gloucester and Stroud.
Conversations scheduled include:
Tuesday, May 2 , Johns River Hall, 6-7:30pm;
Thursday, May 11, Bobin Hall, 6-7:30pm;
Wednesday, May 17, Wingham Town Hall, 6-7:30pm;
Thursday, May 18, Old Bar Surf Club, 6-7:30pm
Tuesday 23 May: Harrington Function Centre, 1pm-2:30pm;
Thursday, May 25, Bulahdelah School of Arts, 3-4:30pm;
Thursday, May 25, Wootton Hall, 6-7:30pm;
Wednesday, May 31, Black Head Surf Club, 6-7:30pm;
Thursday, June 1, MidCoast Council Chambers, Taree 10-11:30am;
Thursday, June 1, Tuncurry Hall, 1-2.30pm;
Tuesday, June 6, Hawks Nest Community Centre, 2:30-4pm;
Tuesday, June 6,Nabiac Showground Hall, 6-7:30pm
Wednesday, June 21, MidCoast Council Chambers, Gloucester, 3pm-4:30pm;
Wednesday, June 21, Stroud School of Arts, 6-7:30pm, and
Thursday, June 22, Pacific Palms Community Hall, 6-7:30pm.
RSVPs are not required, and everyone is encouraged to attend.
For the full list of Community Conversations, visit https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/community-conversations
