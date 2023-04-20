Great Lakes Advocate
MidCoast Council Community Conversations keeping Great Lakes residents up to date

April 20 2023 - 12:00pm
MidCoast Council holds Community Conversations
MidCoast Council is keen to have conversation with the community, and to share information about its plans and strategies, while at the same time answer any questions.

