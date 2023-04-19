Smart Coast Conveyancing helps people buy and sell property Advertising Feature

The team at Smart Coast Conveyancing from left Jessica Gray, Tammy Bower and Tayla James.

WHEN it comes to buying and selling a home, the role of a conveyancer is critical.



"We do all the legal work required to transfer title on a property," Smart Coast Conveyancing director and licenced conveyancer Jessica Gray says.

The team at Smart Coast Conveyancing, in Manning Street, Tuncurry, specialise in all property transactions in NSW including, sales, purchases, transfers and leases of residential, strata and commercial properties.



They also assist people when buying or selling a business.

"We work with a flexible conveyancing model which allows you to dictate how long you want the transaction to take," Jessica says.



"We will offer you solutions to achieve the result you want in the time frame that works with your needs.



"We have had some matters from exchange to settlement take less than 24 hours and others that can have contracts longer than 12 months.



"A standard house purchase or sale is on average four to six weeks from start to finish."

The team at Smart Coast Conveyancing pride themselves on working round-the-clock to guide clients through the process.



"We keep our clients updated, touching base with them by phone or email numerous times per week and will update them on any major updates as they arise," Jessica says.

Licensed conveyancers must be covered by a policy of professional indemnity insurance when carrying out conveyancing work.



The policy must be one that has been approved by the Commissioner for Fair Trading.

Jessica says people should check online reviews and testimonials to see what other people have said about the quality of service offered by a conveyancer.



"This can be one of the biggest decisions in a person life and you want the right team working beside you," Jessica says. "Smart Coast Conveyancing has more than 200 five-star reviews and is here to offer the Smart Coast difference to anyone in NSW seven days a week."