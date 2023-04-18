Great Lakes Advocate
Police

Raptor Squad seize 20 kilograms of methylamphetamine during vehicle stop at Nabiac

Updated April 18 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 3:37pm
During the search of a Bankstown residence officers located and seized about $138,000 cash, a luxury watch, and drug paraphernalia. Picture NSW Police Media.
Raptor Squad officers last night, Monday, April 17 seized 20 kilograms of methylamphetamine during a vehicle stop on the Pacific Highway, Nabiac.

Local News

