Club members won 10 gold medals at the Clever Care PANSW State Championships

April 19 2023 - 7:00am
Geoff Mortimer, Louisa Mortimer and Phil Dawson were medal winners.
HALLIDAYS Point Pickleball Club members won 10 gold medals at the Clever Care PANSW State Championships played in Sydney.

