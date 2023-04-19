MID Coast head to Newcastle this Sunday, April 23 to tackle New Lambton in Northern NSW Women's Premier League football looking for redemption following a 10-0 thrashing by Maitland last start.
However, the Middies could have a stopgap goal keeper due to injury.
No 1 keeper, Grace Davies is still recovering from a broken finger.
After the back-up keeper, Finlay Harry, was hurt in the clash against Maitland, captain-coach Emma Stanbury had to deputise in goals.
Stanbury sustained a badly corked leg late in the match and is in doubt for this weekend.
She was struggling to walk earlier in the week.
Stanbury described the Maitland match as frustrating.
A couple of defensive lapses late in the first half saw Mid Coast go to the sheds down 3-0.
"Everything went to s...t in the second half,'' she said.
Emily Franklin was Mid Coast's best.
New Lambton won their first game of the season last weekend when accounting for last placed Warners Bay 5-0.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
