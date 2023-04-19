Great Lakes Advocate
No 1 keeper, Grace Davies is still recovering from a broken finger.

MM
By Mick McDonald
April 19 2023 - 6:00pm
Emily Franklin was Mid Coast's best in the heavy defeat by Maitland.
MID Coast head to Newcastle this Sunday, April 23 to tackle New Lambton in Northern NSW Women's Premier League football looking for redemption following a 10-0 thrashing by Maitland last start.

