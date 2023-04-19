Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Saturday will be Southern's first home game

By Mick McDonald
Updated April 19 2023 - 1:26pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jake Camilleri has recovered from a hamstring strain and will take his place in the Southern United side for Saturday's game against Lambton Jaffas at Boronia Park.
Jake Camilleri has recovered from a hamstring strain and will take his place in the Southern United side for Saturday's game against Lambton Jaffas at Boronia Park.

THE Groovin the Moo music festival in Maitland will force Southern United to make changes for Saturday's Newcastle Zone League 2 clash against Lambton Jaffas at Boronia Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.