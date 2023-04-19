THE Groovin the Moo music festival in Maitland will force Southern United to make changes for Saturday's Newcastle Zone League 2 clash against Lambton Jaffas at Boronia Park.
The Ospreys had a winning start to the season when accounting for last season's semi-finalists, Greta Branxton 3-0 at Branxton.
Saturday will be Southern's first home game.
"We didn't get any injuries from that game, but we will lose a few to the Groovin the Moo,'' coach, Jonathon Newman said.
"So we'll have up to six new faces in the starting line-up, including Jake Camilleri, who came on as a substitute last Saturday.''
Camilleri had been hampered by hamstring injury he aggravated in the Viking Challenge.
"The Forrester brothers, Joey and Will, hopefully will return from injury this week as well, while Graeme Pearson and Troy Chipperfield are both available,'' Newman said
Newman said the win over Greta was a 'huge confidence boost.'
"It shows that we can be competitive in this league," he said.
"Certainly the feedback from the Greta-Branxton players after the match was encouraging,''
He said Saturday would be a significant day in the club's short history - the first home game in a Newcastle-based competition.
The Forrester brothers, Joey and Will, hopefully will return from injury this week as well, while Graeme Pearson and Troy Chipperfield are both available.- Jonathon Newman
"As far as I know there has never been a senior club from the Forster-Tuncurry area playing in a Newcastle competition, so it is big,'' Newman said.
"We'd hope to see a really good crowd.
"We received great support last year and hopefully we can build on that.''
Saturday's opponents, Lambton Jaffas also started the year on a winning note with a 1-0 decision over Barnsley. But that's about all Newman knows about them.
"I believe they are also new to this competition. I will expect a tough encounter this weekend, given they've had a confidence boosting win in both grades like we did,'' Newman said.
Reserve grade will kick-off at 12.45 with first grade underway from 2.30.
Meanwhile the Ospreys scored 3-0 wins in both grades against Greta Branxton. In firsts grade Lachie France opened the scoring with a superb strike - which was the goal of the day.
The Ospreys added two more after the break with Beau Wynter and France again hitting the back of the net.
Chris Kianou was players' player, reserve grade were two goals to the good by halftime after strikes from Bailey McMahon and Ashton Drinkwater, and made the result safe in the second half when McMahon bagged a brace.
Drinkwater was players' player.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.